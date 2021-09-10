Global IT Service Desk Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

IT Service Desk:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global IT Service Desk status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Service Desk development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samanage

Freshservice

ManageEngine ServiceDesk

JIRA Service Desk

Zendesk

Track-It!

BMC Remedy 9

Cherwell IT Service Management

Agiloft

Re:Desk

ServiceNow

GoToAssist

Spiceworks

EasyVista

Wolken

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

IT support

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Service Desk status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Service Desk development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Service Desk are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Service Desk Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Service Desk Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 IT support

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Service Desk Market Size

2.2 IT Service Desk Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Service Desk Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IT Service Desk Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IT Service Desk Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IT Service Desk Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global IT Service Desk Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global IT Service Desk Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 IT Service Desk Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IT Service Desk Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IT Service Desk Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global IT Service Desk Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global IT Service Desk Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Samanage

12.1.1 Samanage Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IT Service Desk Introduction

12.1.4 Samanage Revenue in IT Service Desk Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Samanage Recent Development

12.2 Freshservice

12.2.1 Freshservice Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IT Service Desk Introduction

12.2.4 Freshservice Revenue in IT Service Desk Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Freshservice Recent Development

12.3 ManageEngine ServiceDesk

12.3.1 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IT Service Desk Introduction

12.3.4 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Revenue in IT Service Desk Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Recent Development

12.4 JIRA Service Desk

12.4.1 JIRA Service Desk Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IT Service Desk Introduction

12.4.4 JIRA Service Desk Revenue in IT Service Desk Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 JIRA Service Desk Recent Development

12.5 Zendesk

12.5.1 Zendesk Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IT Service Desk Introduction

12.5.4 Zendesk Revenue in IT Service Desk Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Zendesk Recent Development

12.6 Track-It!

12.6.1 Track-It! Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IT Service Desk Introduction

12.6.4 Track-It! Revenue in IT Service Desk Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Track-It! Recent Development

12.7 BMC Remedy 9

12.7.1 BMC Remedy 9 Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IT Service Desk Introduction

12.7.4 BMC Remedy 9 Revenue in IT Service Desk Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 BMC Remedy 9 Recent Development

12.8 Cherwell IT Service Management

12.8.1 Cherwell IT Service Management Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IT Service Desk Introduction

12.8.4 Cherwell IT Service Management Revenue in IT Service Desk Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Cherwell IT Service Management Recent Development

12.9 Agiloft

12.9.1 Agiloft Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IT Service Desk Introduction

12.9.4 Agiloft Revenue in IT Service Desk Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Agiloft Recent Development

12.10 Re:Desk

12.10.1 Re:Desk Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IT Service Desk Introduction

12.10.4 Re:Desk Revenue in IT Service Desk Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Re:Desk Recent Development

12.11 ServiceNow

12.12 GoToAssist

12.13 Spiceworks

12.14 EasyVista

12.15 Wolken

Continuous…

