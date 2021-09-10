Global Smart Retail Market: By Product, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Competition Landscape, Geographic Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Smart Retail market for 2018-2023.

A smartstore is a brick-and-mortar retail establishment using smart technologies like smart shelves, smart carts, or smart cards. Smartstores usually deliver their services via the Web, smart phone apps, and augmented reality applications in real stores.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of smartphones, growing need for better customer service and shopping experience, decreasing cost of electronic components, and emerging new technologies creating new revenues for retailers. The major restraint for the market is data security and privacy concern with advanced technologies.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Smart Retail will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Retail market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Bluetooth

NFC

Segmentation by application:

Visual Marketing

Smart Label

Smart Payment System

Intelligent System

Robotics

Analytics



We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Intel

IBM

NVIDIA

Samsung

Microsoft

Google

PTC

Amazon

Cisco System

NXP Semiconductors

Par Technology

SoftBank

Ingenico

Verifone

First Data

NCR

EVRY



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives