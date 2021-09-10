Global Smart Retail Market: By Product, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Competition Landscape, Geographic Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Smart Retail market for 2018-2023.
A smartstore is a brick-and-mortar retail establishment using smart technologies like smart shelves, smart carts, or smart cards. Smartstores usually deliver their services via the Web, smart phone apps, and augmented reality applications in real stores.
Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of smartphones, growing need for better customer service and shopping experience, decreasing cost of electronic components, and emerging new technologies creating new revenues for retailers. The major restraint for the market is data security and privacy concern with advanced technologies.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Smart Retail will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Retail market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Bluetooth
NFC
Segmentation by application:
Visual Marketing
Smart Label
Smart Payment System
Intelligent System
Robotics
Analytics
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Intel
IBM
NVIDIA
Samsung
Microsoft
Google
PTC
Amazon
Cisco System
NXP Semiconductors
Par Technology
SoftBank
Ingenico
Verifone
First Data
NCR
EVRY
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Smart Retail market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Smart Retail market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Smart Retail players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Smart Retail with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Smart Retail submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.