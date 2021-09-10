Global Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Market: By Product, Application, Region, Industry Trends, size, Share, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2023
Software-defined storage (SDS) is a marketing term for computer data storage software for policy-based provisioning and management of data storage independent of the underlying hardware. Software-defined storage typically includes a form of storage virtualization to separate the storage hardware from the software that manages it.
According to this study, over the next five years the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
SDS Server
Data Security and Compliance Software
Data Management
Storage Hypervisor
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Surveillance
Data backup and Disaster Recovery
Storage Provisioning and High Availability
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Atlantis Computing
Datacore Software
Ericsson
Intel
Maxta
Microsoft
Nexenta System
Nutanix
Pivot3
Swiftstack
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.