Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
Travel and Expense (T&E) Software:
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.
Executive Summary
Travel expense management (also often called TEM or T&E) is the element of corporate expense management that deals specifically with controlling business travel expenses. Travel and expense (T&E) software is programming that allows an organization to track and approve reimbursement for the cost of a business trip.
In 2018, the global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel and Expense (T&E) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
Apptricity Corp.
SAP SE (Concur)
Basware
Expensify
Chrome River Technologies
Infor
Coupa Software
Trippeo Technologies
Certify
Journyx
Xero
Harvest
Ariett
Abila
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Travel and Expense (T&E) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel and Expense (T&E) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3993138-global-travel-and-expense-t-e-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.3 Government & Defense
1.5.4 Energy & Utilities
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Telecom & IT
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size
2.2 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle Corporation
12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Apptricity Corp.
12.2.1 Apptricity Corp. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Apptricity Corp. Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Apptricity Corp. Recent Development
12.3 SAP SE (Concur)
12.3.1 SAP SE (Concur) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAP SE (Concur) Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP SE (Concur) Recent Development
12.4 Basware
12.4.1 Basware Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Basware Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Basware Recent Development
12.5 Expensify
12.5.1 Expensify Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.5.4 Expensify Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Expensify Recent Development
12.6 Chrome River Technologies
12.6.1 Chrome River Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Chrome River Technologies Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Chrome River Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Infor
12.7.1 Infor Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.7.4 Infor Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Infor Recent Development
12.8 Coupa Software
12.8.1 Coupa Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.8.4 Coupa Software Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Coupa Software Recent Development
12.9 Trippeo Technologies
12.9.1 Trippeo Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.9.4 Trippeo Technologies Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Trippeo Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Certify
12.10.1 Certify Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.10.4 Certify Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Certify Recent Development
12.11 Journyx
12.12 Xero
12.13 Harvest
12.14 Ariett
12.15 Abila
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3993138-global-travel-and-expense-t-e-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Contact US:
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)