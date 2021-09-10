Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market: By Product, Application, Region, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Challenges, Drivers, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2024

Snapshot

A concrete pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site. There are mainly three types of concrete pumps: Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump. Boom or Truck Mounted Pump definition: This type of pump is attached to a truck and uses a remote controlled articulating robotic arm, also known as boom, to place the concrete accurately at the construction site. It is also known as a truck mounted boom pump. Boom pumps are generally used in large construction projects because of its capability of pumping high volume of concrete in less time. It also saves substantial labor because of its multi-purpose robotic arm. Trailer, line or stationary pump: This type of pump is mounted on a trailer and requires steel or rubber hoses to be attached to the outlet of the machine. The hoses are generally manually attached and can also be joined to another extension hoses to reach the appropriate site where the concrete needs to be put. Trailer pumps concrete at a rate lower than that of boom pumps and therefore are used in applications that require smaller volume pumping such as swimming pools, sidewalks, and small homes concrete slabs. There are also skid mounted and rail mounted concrete pumps, but these are uncommon and only used on specialized jobsites such as mines and tunnels.

The global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Short Boom (below 28m)

Middle Boom (28~47m)

Long boom (48~62m)

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Junjin

Liebherr

Sermac

Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo

SANY

Zoomlion

XCMG

LiuGong

Shantui

Co-nele

CAMC

Hongdashandong

Linuo

Fangyuan Group.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Line pumps

Boom pumps

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

