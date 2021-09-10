High Performance Computing Market (2013-2023) by Product Type, Application, Regions, Key Players| AMD, NEC, HPE, Sugon, Fujitsu, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Cray, Lenovo, Amazon Web Services, Rac

High Performance Computing refers to the practice of aggregating computing power in a way that delivers much higher performance than one could get out of a typical desktop computer or workstation in order to solve large problems in science, engineering, or business.

The fast-paced growth in the IT industry is expected to be the major driver for the high-performance computing market. The hardware segment constitutes a major part of the revenue generated in the high-performance computing market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that High-performance Computing (HPC) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global High-performance Computing (HPC) market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of High-performance Computing (HPC) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation by application:

Academic Research

Bio-Sciences

CAE

Defense

EDA/IT

Financial Services

Government

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

AMD

NEC

HPE

Sugon

Fujitsu

Intel

IBM

Microsoft

Dell

Cray

Lenovo

Amazon Web Services

Rackspace

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of High-performance Computing (HPC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High-performance Computing (HPC) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High-performance Computing (HPC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of High-performance Computing (HPC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.