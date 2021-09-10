Luxury Handbags Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the luxury handbags market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015-2018 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the luxury handbags market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the luxury handbags market on a global level.

Handbag is designed fashionably for holding the required items of personal use. It is bigger than pouch or purses and. There are several factors that are pushing the demand for luxury handbags further. Use of handbags is important for woman and increase in workforce and busy lifestyle demanding easy solutions has fueled the growth of handbags market globally. Currently, market of handbags is experiencing a shift from totes to smaller bags with the rise in preference for the cost-effective channels that drive the demand from the brand conscious individuals.

The market is highly driven by innovation underpinned by quality. New product development and provision of an assortment of products is the key strategy adopted by key players in order to capture a sizeable market share in this segment.

Luxury handbag market has substantially affected numerous options of purchasing for customers. Increase in use of social media like Instagram & Facebook and internet helps customers to understand products and methods to purchase the product. Manufacturers of luxury handbags are developing the women’s handbags which are fortified with laptop sleeves, mobile holders & key holders and provide the feel of luxury instead of compromising the quality. Many of the local manufacturers copy branded luxury handbags and sell them at reasonable prices. In addition, demand for luxury handbags for men is also rising as men have identified the luxury handbags as product of lifestyle instead of a functional product.

The luxury handbags market report research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. The latest report on the luxury handbags market closely surveys, examines and offers vital statistics on the luxury handbags market for the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the luxury handbags market, in terms of value.

To define, classify and forecast the luxury handbags market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting India cosmetics market into four regions, namely, North Region, West Region, East Region and South Region.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the luxury handbags market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the luxury handbags market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the luxury handbags market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of luxury handbags market.

Key Segments in the “Global Handbags Market” report are:

By Type, market is segmented into:

Bucket bag

Tote bag

Satchel

Backpack

Clutch

Athletic bags

Baguette bag

Hobo bag

By Material, market is segmented into:

Leather

Synthetic

Cotton

Nylon

By Distribution Channel, market is segmented into:

Single-branded stores

Online distribution channel

Departmental stores

By Region, market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

