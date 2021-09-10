Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Report Details:
The Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Meat, poultry, and seafood are rich in nutrients such as proteins, iron, zinc, and vitamins B and E. These foods are available in the market in frozen, fresh, ready-to-eat, and processed forms. Proper packaging of these foods is essential to preserve their texture, quality, and taste.
Flexible packaging demand growth will outpace that of rigid packaging
Rigid packaging demand growth will be held back by the maturity of folding cartons and metal cans, along with competitive drawbacks versus flexible packaging.
The global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Amcor
Bemis
Berry Global
Sealed Air
Pactiv
AEP Industries
Bischof + Klein
Clondalkin Group
Constantia Flexibles
Coveris
DS Smith
Graham Packaging
Huhtamaki
Winpak
Market size by Product
Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Case-Ready
Vacuum Packaging
Active and Intelligent Packaging
Retort Packaging
Market size by End User
Fresh And Frozen
Processed
Ready-To-Eat
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Key Stakeholders
Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Manufacturers
Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
