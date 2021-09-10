Medical Marijuana Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2022
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global medical marijuana market by application such as chronic pain, nausea, and others. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market’s growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
Our market research analysts have predicted that the medical marijuana market will grow at a CAGR of more than 21% by 2022.
Segmentation by application and analysis of the medical marijuana market
- Chronic pain
- Nausea
The chronic pain segment accounted for the majority shares of the medical cannabis market during 2017. With the rising application of medical marijuana for the treatment of patients with chronic pain, this segment will continue to account for the maximum growth of this market in the coming years as well.
Segmentation by geography and analysis of the medical marijuana market
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
In terms of geographic regions, the Americas contributed to the maximum growth of the medical cannabis market. Owing to the growing consumption of medical marijuana, the region will offer the maximum growth opportunities to the companies in this medical marijuana market during the next four years.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global medical marijuana market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global medical marijuana market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global medical marijuana market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global medical marijuana market?
- What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global medical marijuana market?
