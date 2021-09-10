Modular Grippers Market 2019 | Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

Global Modular Grippers Market Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions, type and application from 2019 to 2024. The market research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status. The Report Includes Key Players such as: SCHUNK, SMC, IAI, Parker Hannifin, Festo, Yamaha Motor, Zimmer, Destaco, SMAC, Gimatic, PHD, HIWIN, Camozzi, Afag, Schmalz, IBG Automation and Sichuan Dongju

Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.

Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric grippers is relatively a new born product; but the market of electric grippers is growing with a quite considerable speed. There are two types of electric grippers which are commonly produced and used, which includes two-finger electric grippers and three-finger electric grippers. Electric grippers is environmentally friendly and much more silent at operating, and they are more suitable than pneumatic gripper in many application situation.

In the next eight years, the global production of Modular Grippers is forecasted to maintain a 4%-5% annual growth rate, and the production volume is expected in 2023 will be 2130.74 thousand units.

North America and Europe are the largest markets of modular grippers currently; but the market of gripper in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following eight years due to the growing downstream demand.

According to this study, over the next five years the Modular Grippers market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1040 million by 2024, from US$ 850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Modular Grippers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Modular Grippers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Modular Grippers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Electric Grippers

Pneumatic Grippers

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive Manufacturing

Electronics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/Personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others (Medical Device, etc.)

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Modular Grippers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Modular Grippers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Modular Grippers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Modular Grippers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Modular Grippers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

