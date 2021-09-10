MRI Safe Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device Market 2017 In-depth Analysis on Key Players, Opportunities, User Demand, Growth & Forecast 2027

MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy is the method used to improve the heart’s efficiency by increasing the oxygen and blood flow rate in the body. Patients suffering from heart failure syndromes such as shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling of the feet and legs, diminished appetite, exercise intolerance and depression or have developed arrhythmia are benefited with MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy devices. Clinical studies suggests that the use of MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy devices have reduced the number of hospitalization cases and the morbidity rate and also leads to the improvement in the quality of patient’s life. Moreover, MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device treats the patients with moderate as well as severe symptoms of heart failure and the effectiveness of the therapy is equal in both men and women. The MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy devices are implanted in the body. The device is a pocket sized pacemaker, and is implanted just below the collarbone. The leads from the device, monitors the heart rate to detect the heart rate abnormalities and transmits small pulses to resynchronize the heart’s ventricles. The therapy device improves the heart rhythm and the symptoms associated with arrhythmia.

MRI Safe Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device Market: Drivers & Restrains

The global MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy market is anticipated to experience an upsurge in the forecast period with the increasing prevalence of heart associated disorders including congestive heart failure and cardiomyopathy. The effectiveness of the MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy devices and its compatibility to the medical resonance imaging has enhanced the overall market for MRI safe cardiac resynchronisation therapy device market. The awareness programs conducted by various healthcare sectors as well as government organization, for spreading the information related to heart and diseases related to it is driving the MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market globally. However, the lack of trained and skilled professionals and the high cost of the cardiac resynchronization therapy device are restraining the growth of the MRI safe cardiac synchronization therapy device market. In addition, lack of interoperability of data formats is also the reason for restraining the growth of the MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market.

MRI Safe Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device Market: Segmentation

The global MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, indication and geography.

Based on product type, the global MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market is segmented as:

MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy – Defibrillator

MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy – Pacemaker

Based on age group, the global MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market is segmented as:

Paediatric MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device

Geriatric MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device

Based on Indication, the global MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market is segmented as:

Cardiomyopathy

Bradycardia

Electrocardiography

Congestive Heart Failure

MRI Safe Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device Market: Overview

MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device defibrillators (CRT-D) incorporate the function of an implantable cardioverter- defibrillator, that quickly resynchronizes an life-threatening, abnormally fast heart rhythm. MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy Pacemaker and Defibrillator have increasingly important therapeutic application for patients with severe and moderate heart failure. The acute care treatment is projected to improve the global market for MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device.

MRI Safe Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device Market: Regional Overview

Based on the geography, the global MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is slated to dominate the global MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of skilled and trained professionals. Europe is the next to hold the largest share in the global MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market. The increasing healthcare expenditure in Europe’s Medical industry has forced various healthcare organizations to adopt the new innovative technological advancements. Asia Pacific is projected to experience a rapid growth in the global MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market with increasing prevalence cases of heart disorders and the rising awareness to overcome them.

MRI Safe Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device Market: Key Players

The major players in the global MRI safe cardiac resynchronization therapy device market are St. Jude Medical, LLC, Medtronic, Scranton Gillette Communicationsand Boston Scientific Corporation.