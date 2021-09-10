Next Generation Memory Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Next Generation Memory Market Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions, type and application from 2019 to 2024. The market research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status. The Report Includes Key Players such as: Intel, Micron Technology, Panasonic, Cypress Semiconductor, Fujitsu, Everspin, ROHM Semiconductor, Adesto Technologies and Crossbar

This report studies the Next Generation Memory market. The Next Generation Memory is cost effective and provides faster memory solutions whereas older memory technologies have limitations because of their outdated architecture and higher power consumption. The Next Generation Memory provides high data transmission speed and high storage capacity. And Next Generation Memory likely will first supplement existing memory technology to help overcome the latter’s scaling deficiencies.

The global market of Next Generation Memory Industry is really scattered due to the wide application and consumption scale. The top five industry leaders are Intel, Micron Technology, Panasonic, Cypress Semiconductor and Fujitsu, accounting for 48.48% of the whole market in 2017.

The major drivers for the growth of the NGM market are big data demand for universal memory devices; increasing demand for enterprise storage application; and need for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and highly scalable memory device for technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data.

Of all the major applications of NGM, enterprise storage holds 25.97%?which is the largest share of the NGM market. The demand for enterprise storage is more owing to the growing date centers across the globe. Increasing need for data storage capabilities in cloud storage and data centers is also creating demand for NGM storage devices in enterprise storage.

According to this study, over the next five years the Next Generation Memory market will register a 24.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1800 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Next Generation Memory business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Next Generation Memory market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Next Generation Memory value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

PCM

ReRAM

MRAM

FeRAM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive and Transportation

Military and Aerospace

Telecommunications

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Next Generation Memory consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Next Generation Memory market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Next Generation Memory manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Next Generation Memory with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Next Generation Memory submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

