Octylphenol Ethoxylate Market Bound To Make an Impact In Your Business, Size, Share, During 2019 to 2023

Octylphenol ethoxylates are group of surfactants that are stable under ordinary conditions. It is highly used in various industries such as textiles, agriculture, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, oilfield, personal care, paint & coatings, plastics, and others. Additionally, the growing plastic and paint & coating industry is a key factor to drive the octylphenol ethoxylate market. Based on region, market share of octylphenol ethoxylate is high in Asia Pacific due to huge utilization in growing industry such as plastic, agriculture, and paint & coatings. It is also expected to increase at a higher growth rate as compared to other regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East.

Competitive analysis:-

Key players of the global octylphenol ethoxylate market are

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Matangi Industries LLP (India)

Rimpro India (India)

Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd (India)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

India Glycols Limited (India)

Gujarat Chemicals (India)

Jiahua Chemicals Inc (China)

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Market Segmentation:-

Global octylphenol ethoxylates market is divided into applications, end user industry, and region. Based on applications, the octylphenol ethoxylates market is segmented into detergents, de-foaming agents, dispersants, stabilizer, adhesive, cleaners, and others. Octylphenol ethoxylates can also be used to produce octylphenol ether sulphates.

Octylphenol ethoxylates are mainly used as emulsifiers for emulsion polymerization to produce polymers such as styrene-butadiene. Octylphenol ethoxylates has also found its application in textile and leather auxiliaries such as hot melts, textile printing, leather finishing etc. In leather and textile auxiliaries, the octylphenol ethoxylates are used as emulsifiers in finishing agents, which are mainly applicable during the production of styrene-butadiene copolymers. Finishing agents cover leather and textiles with a thin polymer film to make the material more resistant to water, dust and light. They also impart a shiny appearance to the leather.

Moreover, pesticides are highly utilized in the agriculture industry, likewise the increasing consumption of pesticides will propel the demand of octylphenol ethoxylates. Increasing population in various region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East are additional drivers for the demand of octylphenol ethoxylates.

Based on end user, the octylphenol ethoxylates market is segmented into textiles, agriculture, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, oilfield, personal care, paint & coatings, plastics, and others. Among all industries, plastic industry has occupied the highest market share especially in Asia Pacific region. The increasing consumption of octylphenol ethoxylates in various industries such agriculture, pharmaceutical, textiles, plastic, paint & coatings, and others will drive the global octylphenol ethoxylates market in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis:-

Asia Pacific is the biggest market of octylphenol ethoxylate due to its high utilization in paint & coating and plastic industry, especially in China followed by India. Growing demand for agriculture, pharmaceutical, plastic, paint & coatings, and other industries in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific the largest competitor in the global octylphenol ethoxylate market followed by North America owing to the increasing demand for this product.

In North America, octylphenol ethoxylate market is driven by industries namely personal care, paint & coatings, plastics etc. Additionally, the third largest market of octylphenol ethoxylate is Europe due to large utilization in textile, agriculture, pulp & paper, and pharmaceutical industries.

