Oligofructose Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Global Oligofructose Market: Introduction

Oligofructose, also known as fructooligosaccharide, is a sub group of insulin and consists of polymers. Due to growing demand for artificial sweeteners to help tackle diseases, such as heart diseases, diabetes, stress, osteoporosis and cancer, it is anticipated that the market for oligofructose will experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. Oligofructose is extensively used in functional products due to its health-related benefits. Oligofructose has low calorie content, is sweet in flavor and is highly soluble in water. It does not lead to any harmful effects and is thus used to fortify foods. It helps in enhancing the flavour and sweetness of low-calorie foods, in addition to improving the texture of reduced-fat foods. Oligofructose is a type of natural food ingredient which is predominantly added in different proportions in dietary foods. Most of the oligofructose commercially available is either extracted from chicory roots or synthesized from sucrose.

Global Oligofructose Market: Drivers and Restraints

Goriwng health consciousness consumers is an important factor that will play a significant role in enhancing the demand for oligofructose during the forecast period. It has been proved that usage of oligofructose, as a bifidogenic agent, helps in improving the immune system. Oligofructose is also known to decrease pathogenic bacteria in the intestine and increase mineral absorption, which in turn, reduces any risk of osteoporosis and constipation. Oligofructose is classified as fiber as it passes through the upper digestive tract without being metabolized. The added benefit is that it is a soluble fiber. It is good in taste, however, has moderate sweetness. Most of the manufacturers use it in combination with other sweeteners only because of its unique properties. Oligofructose is also known to be a laxative and can cause cramps if consumed in excess. It is recommended that not more than 30gm of Oligofructose should be consumed per day. Some people are allergic to this ingredient and can suffer from fructose intolerance and IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome). Developments in production and processing technologies have resulted in the launching of several unique formulations of oligofructose, tailored for incorporation in a variety of end products.

Request to Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8941

Global Oligofructose Market: Segmentation

By end use, the oligofructose market is segmented as:

Confectionery

Fruit Preparation

Milk Dessert

Yogurt and fresh cheese

Baked food

Chocolate

Ice-cream

Sauces

By form, the oligofructose market is segmented as:

Powder

Granules

Liquid

These natural sweeteners are also used in several countries to replace fat and sugar and reduce the calorie intake in different types of food, such as ice-creams, baked goods, confectioneries and dairy products.

Global Oligofructose Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the oligofructose market has been classified into seven key regions: North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the oligofructose market, with countries, such as India and China, accounting for a significant share due to increasing diabetic population in the region. North America also holds a major share in the oligofructose market due to the growing popularity of healthy food products segment in the region. Europe and Latin America follow North America in the Oligofructose market. Latin America has seen significant growth in oligofructose consumption in recent years, especially in countries, such as Brazil and Argentina. The Middle East is expected to register moderate growth while Africa is pegged to be an emerging market. Moreover, over the forecast period, the overall oligofructose market is expected to register robust growth due to its growing use in various high-end applications, such as ice creams, baked goods, confectioneries and dairy products.

Request information about Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-8941

Global Oligofructose Market: Market Players

The oligofructose market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of players operating at the regional and local level. Some of the major key players in the oligofructose market are: