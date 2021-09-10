Omega-3 Concentrates Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects
Omega-3 concentrates are highly concentrated oils that contain EPA and DHA with sum concentration of more than 50%. Omega-3 concentrates are obtained from omega-3 rich oils that are further processed to obtain a higher concentration of EPA and/or DHA. These can be obtained from various omega-3 rich oils such as fish oil, alga oil, calamari oil, etc. Omega-3 concentrates are available in oil as well as powder form, which is used by dietary supplement manufacturing companies to make capsules, for use in food and beverages, or as a pharmaceutical grade component.
Ethyl-Ester Vs. Triglyceride: The Healthier Omega-3 Concentrates
Triglyceride is present in natural omega-3 oils whereas ethyl-ester is present in the concentrated form in the oils. There has been a new development in the omega-3 concentrates. During the processing of the omega-3 concentrates from natural oil, the ethyl-ester formed is reconverted back to the triglyceride form, which is known as a re-esterified triglyceride. These forms have different absorption capacities in the human body, but the most effective absorption is of re-esterified triglycerides. Also, the absorption depends upon the digestive capabilities of each person.
Omega-3 Concentrates: Segmentation
The global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented on the basis of form, source, type, concentration, end use, and packaging.
On the basis of form, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-
- Oil
- Powder
On the basis of source, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-
- Fish
- Algae
- Calamari
- Krill
- Others
On the basis of type, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-
- Triglyceride (TG)
- Ethyl Ester (EE)
- Phospholipids (PL)
On the basis of concentration, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-
- High DHA
- High EPA
- Balanced EPA: DHA
On the basis of end use, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-
- Food and Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Pharmaceuticals
- Nutraceuticals
- Infant Formula
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Pet Food
On the basis of packaging, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-
- Drums
- Totes
Omega-3 Concentrates: Key Players
Some of the leading manufacturers in the global omega-3 concentrates market are Nordic Naturals, Inc., Organic Technologies, Pelagia AS (Epax Norway AS), Novasana B.V., GC Rieber Oils AS, BASF Corporation, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Norwegian Fish Oil AS, K Pharmtech Co., Ltd., Australian Omega Oils Pty. Ltd., and Golden Omega S.A.