Omega-3 Concentrates Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Omega-3 concentrates are highly concentrated oils that contain EPA and DHA with sum concentration of more than 50%. Omega-3 concentrates are obtained from omega-3 rich oils that are further processed to obtain a higher concentration of EPA and/or DHA. These can be obtained from various omega-3 rich oils such as fish oil, alga oil, calamari oil, etc. Omega-3 concentrates are available in oil as well as powder form, which is used by dietary supplement manufacturing companies to make capsules, for use in food and beverages, or as a pharmaceutical grade component.

Ethyl-Ester Vs. Triglyceride: The Healthier Omega-3 Concentrates

Triglyceride is present in natural omega-3 oils whereas ethyl-ester is present in the concentrated form in the oils. There has been a new development in the omega-3 concentrates. During the processing of the omega-3 concentrates from natural oil, the ethyl-ester formed is reconverted back to the triglyceride form, which is known as a re-esterified triglyceride. These forms have different absorption capacities in the human body, but the most effective absorption is of re-esterified triglycerides. Also, the absorption depends upon the digestive capabilities of each person.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8936

Omega-3 Concentrates: Segmentation

The global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented on the basis of form, source, type, concentration, end use, and packaging.

On the basis of form, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-

Oil

Powder

On the basis of source, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-

Fish

Algae

Calamari

Krill

Others

On the basis of type, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-

Triglyceride (TG)

Ethyl Ester (EE)

Phospholipids (PL)

On the basis of concentration, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-

High DHA

High EPA

Balanced EPA: DHA

On the basis of end use, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Infant Formula

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pet Food

On the basis of packaging, the global omega-3 concentrates market is segmented as-

Drums

Totes

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8936

Omega-3 Concentrates: Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers in the global omega-3 concentrates market are Nordic Naturals, Inc., Organic Technologies, Pelagia AS (Epax Norway AS), Novasana B.V., GC Rieber Oils AS, BASF Corporation, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Norwegian Fish Oil AS, K Pharmtech Co., Ltd., Australian Omega Oils Pty. Ltd., and Golden Omega S.A.