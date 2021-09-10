Organic Soymeal Market Global Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2022

Market Insight:

Organic Soymeal has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is estimated to reach USD 623.31 million at a CAGR of 17.98% by 2022. High nutritional value of organic soymeal and major application as a protein supplement due to high protein content is likely to drive the global organic soymeal market over the forecast period. Additionally, high demand for defatted soybean meal is anticipated to further propel the growth of soybean meal market. By 2022, based on application, food-based application of soymeal for human consumption will dominate the market and is evaluated to account for a share of more than 95% in the global market. Animal feed-based application of organic soymeal is evaluated to grow at a CAGR of 17.15% during the given forecast period. Application of unused soybean crush for animal feed is also one of the major applications driving the market for organic soymeal on a global level. Consumption of soymeal is found to be escalating based on its rich protein source and diverse application as animal feed products. Expansion of aquaculture is also influencing the growth of organic soymeal market as animal feed, globally.

Organic Soymeal Market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 623.31 million, globally by 2022. High demand for organic soymeal for human consumption based on its high nutritional properties is driving the global organic soymeal market. Increasing health awareness and beneficial properties of soymeal are expected to influence the organic Soymeal market, positively. One of the major applications of organic soymeal for production of natural and chemical free pet feed is also estimated to contribute to the growth of this market. In addition, diverse application of the product across various industries is anticipated to propel the growth of this market.

Major key Players Review:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major organic soymeal market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players, which includes:

Some of the leading players in the Global Organic Soymeal Market are Soni Soya Products Pvt Ltd (India), Sapthsathi Organic Agriculture project (S.O.A.P.) (India), AFG Brasil S/A (Brazil), Grain Millers Inc. (U.S.), Perdue Farms (U.S.), Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.), Pilgrim’s Pride (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Global Organic Soymeal market is projected to reach USD 623.31million by 2022 at a growth rate of 17.98%

Latin America will experience the highest growth at a rate of 18.25% during the given forecast period

Application of organic soymeal for human food use is projected to have the highest growth rate of 18%

Regional and Country Analysis of Organic Soymeal Market Development and the Demand Forecast till 2022 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the global market for organic soymeal has been witnessing continued demand during the forecast period owning to rising population of consumers adopting organic and healthy food consumption trends. In terms of value and volume both, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the organic soymeal market holding the lion’s share of more than 95%. Also, Latin America will hold the second largest share in the global organic soymeal market and is projected to grow at a rate of 18.25%

