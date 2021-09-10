Passive Optical Network Market Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Passive optical network (PON) is a telecommunications technology utilizes dedicated optical Fiber to provide virtually unlimited bandwidth, without using any amplifying components within the network. Passive Optical Network is a point-to-multipoint, Fiber to the premises (FTTP) network architecture, enables the service providers to deliver unlimited virtual bandwidth for transmitting audio, video, and data simultaneously on a network. Passive Optical Network is a cost-effective technology, which allows several customers to share the same connection, without any active components. Some of the common passive optical components include optical attenuators, optical connectors, couplers/splitters isolators, circulators, filters, switches and optical add/drop multiplexer (OADM). The Passive optical network architecture consists of three main network elements such as Optical Line Terminal (OLT), Passive Optical Splitter, and Optical Network Unit (ONU). Passive Optical Network utilized in various services including High-speed Internet access, VoIP, IPTV, Video on demand, Video telephony and gaming.

Passive Optical Network Market: Market Dynamics

Expanding optical-fiber-based telecommunication infrastructure coupled with increasing focus to develop cost effective communication network based on passive optical components is the key factor contributes the growth of global passive optical network market.

Rising number of connected devices, continuous adoption of cloud-based services, and expanding consumer and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) applications, further accelerates the growth of global passive optical network market.

Also, declining cost of fiber optics and Ethernet equipment coupled with the continuous adoption of optical fiber technology in wide-area network (WAN), local area network (LAN) and metropolitan area network (MAN), expected to fuel the growth of global passive optical network market. However, high initial investment for passive optical network development is the prominent factor identified as a restraint likely to deter the progression of global passive optical network market.

Passive Optical Network Market: Market Segmentation

The global passive optical network marked is segmented on the basis of components, type, and by region

Passive Optical Network Market: Segmentation on the basis of Component

Optical power splitters

Optical filters

Wavelength division multiplexer/de-multiplexe

Passive Optical Network Market: Segmentation on the basis of Structure

Ethernet passive optical networks (EPON)

Optical Network Terminal (ONT) Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Optical Network Terminal (ONT) Optical Line Terminal (OLT)



Passive Optical Network Market: Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Passive Optical Network Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, passive optical network market in North America is expected to dominate the market, due to increasing higher bandwidth applications, expanding fiber city projects, and rising focus on eco-friendly network solutions. In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific is identified as the fastest growing passive optical network market, due to growing focus on cost effective network solutions, increasing fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) deployment and continuous focus on digital transformations in government and public sectors.

Passive Optical Network: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global passive optical network includes ZTE Corporation., Nokia, Calix, FUJITSU, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, ADTRAN, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Extralink, TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.