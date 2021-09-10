Pay Per Click Advertising Market Overview, Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Size, Share and Forecast to 2023
Pay-per-click (PPC), also known as cost per click (CPC), is an internet advertising model used to direct traffic to websites, in which an advertiser pays a publisher (typically a website owner or a network of websites) when the ad is clicked.
Pay-per-click is commonly associated with first-tier search engines (such as Google AdWords and Microsoft Bing Ads). With search engines, advertisers typically bid on keyword phrases relevant to their target market. In contrast, content sites commonly charge a fixed price per click rather than use a bidding system. PPC “display” advertisements, also known as “banner” ads, are shown on web sites with related content that have agreed to show ads and are typically not pay-per-click advertising. Social networks such as Facebook and Twitter have also adopted pay-per-click as one of their advertising models.
Request sample copy of report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-124966
According to this study, over the next five years the Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
- Flat-rate PPC
- Bid-based PPC
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
- Middle and Small-sized Enterprise
- Large-scale Enterprise
Enquire more about this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-124966
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- Bing
- Yahoo
- com
- com
- Baidu
- Wolframalpha
- DuckDuckGo
- Sogou
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Purchase full version of this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-124966/
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.