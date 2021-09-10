Performance Coating Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Performance Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Performance Coating market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AkzoNobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

PPG Industries Inc.

Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd.

Masco Corporation

Jotun A/S

The Valspar Corporation

Hempel A/S

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2772030-global-performance-coating-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Epoxy

Polyester

Acrylic

Polyurethane

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Consumer Goods

Industrial Sector

Decorative

Transportation

Marine

Container

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2772030-global-performance-coating-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Performance Coating Market Research Report 2018

1 Performance Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Performance Coating

1.2 Performance Coating Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Performance Coating Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Performance Coating Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.5 Acrylic

Polyurethane

1.3 Global Performance Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Performance Coating Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Goods

1.3.3 Industrial Sector

1.3.4 Decorative

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Container

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Performance Coating Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Performance Coating Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Performance Coating (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Performance Coating Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Performance Coating Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……

7 Global Performance Coating Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 AkzoNobel NV

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Performance Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 AkzoNobel NV Performance Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Performance Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Performance Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 BASF SE

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Performance Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 BASF SE Performance Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 PPG Industries Inc.

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Performance Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 PPG Industries Inc. Performance Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Performance Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd. Performance Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Masco Corporation

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Performance Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Masco Corporation Performance Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Jotun A/S

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Performance Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Jotun A/S Performance Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 The Valspar Corporation

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Performance Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 The Valspar Corporation Performance Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com