Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD):
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Roche
Abbott
BioMérieux
Abaxis
Siemens Healthineers
QIAGEN
Danaher
Instrumentation Laboratory
Nova Biomedical
Quidel
Trinity Biotech
Sekisui Diagnostics
OraSure Technologies
Johnson & Johnson
Becton Dickinson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Glucose Testing
Hb1Ac Testing
Infectious Disease Testing
Coagulation
Fertility
Cardiac markers
Primary care systems
Hematology
Decentralized Clinical Chemistry
Feces
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinics
Hospitals
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
Laboratory
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Glucose Testing
1.4.3 Hb1Ac Testing
1.4.4 Infectious Disease Testing
1.4.5 Coagulation
1.4.6 Fertility
1.4.7 Cardiac markers
1.4.8 Primary care systems
1.4.9 Hematology
1.4.10 Decentralized Clinical Chemistry
1.4.11 Feces
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Clinics
1.5.3 Hospitals
1.5.4 Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
1.5.5 Laboratory
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size
2.2 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Roche
12.1.1 Roche Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction
12.1.4 Roche Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Roche Recent Development
12.2 Abbott
12.2.1 Abbott Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction
12.2.4 Abbott Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Abbott Recent Development
12.3 BioMérieux
12.3.1 BioMérieux Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction
12.3.4 BioMérieux Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BioMérieux Recent Development
12.4 Abaxis
12.4.1 Abaxis Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction
12.4.4 Abaxis Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Abaxis Recent Development
12.5 Siemens Healthineers
12.5.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction
12.5.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development
12.6 QIAGEN
12.6.1 QIAGEN Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction
12.6.4 QIAGEN Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 QIAGEN Recent Development
12.7 Danaher
12.7.1 Danaher Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction
12.7.4 Danaher Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Danaher Recent Development
12.8 Instrumentation Laboratory
12.8.1 Instrumentation Laboratory Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction
12.8.4 Instrumentation Laboratory Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Instrumentation Laboratory Recent Development
12.9 Nova Biomedical
12.9.1 Nova Biomedical Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction
12.9.4 Nova Biomedical Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Nova Biomedical Recent Development
12.10 Quidel
12.10.1 Quidel Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction
12.10.4 Quidel Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Quidel Recent Development
12.11 Trinity Biotech
12.12 Sekisui Diagnostics
12.13 OraSure Technologies
12.14 Johnson & Johnson
12.15 Becton Dickinson
Continuous…
