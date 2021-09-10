Power Conversion Market: Segmentation, Key Players, Growth Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023
Power Conversion is converting electric energy from one form to another such as converting between AC and DC; or changing the voltage or frequency; or some combination of these.
According to this study, over the next five years the Power Conversion market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Conversion business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Conversion market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Power Conversion value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.
- 12V
- 24V
- 48V and Above
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.
- Car Appliances
- Outdoor Application
- Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- Eaton
- Emerson
- Artesyn Embedded Technologies
- Delta Electronics
- Exar
- GE
- Infineon Technologies
- Maxim
- Microchip Technology
- Power-One
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Power Conversion consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Power Conversion market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Power Conversion manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Power Conversion with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Power Conversion submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.