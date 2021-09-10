PVC Compound Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis by Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe, INEOS Compounds, Vinyl Compounds, Teknor Apex, Flex Technologies, Roscom, EMPOL/IFFCO, Cary Compound, Sylvin Technologies
world economic growth, the PVC Compound industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, PVC Compound market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.016675858613 from 2900.0 million $ in 2014 to 3150.0 million $ in 2018, PVC Compound market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the PVC Compound will reach 3500.0 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Section 1: Definition
Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail
Westlake Chemical
Mexichem
Aurora Plastics
Benvic Europe
INEOS Compounds
Vinyl Compounds
Teknor Apex
Flex Technologies
Roscom
EMPOL/IFFCO
Cary Compound
Sylvin Technologies
Konnark Polymer
Mazda Plastic
Thevinyl
ACTEGA
PolyOne
Hanwha (Korea)
Kingfa (China)
Thai Plastics
Section 4: Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7):
Product Type Segmentation
Non-Plasticised PVC
Plasticised PVC
Industry Segmentation
Pipe & Fitting
Profiles & Tubes
Wire & Cable
Film & Sheet
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
