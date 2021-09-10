Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market Predicted to Grow Robustly during 2016-2026

Growing scepticism over invasive cosmetic procedures is diverting consumers towards radio frequency beauty treatments that deliver quick results through non-surgical equipment.

Soaring demand for radio frequency beauty equipment is growing on account of higher acceptance of emerging technologies that act as effective alternatives to conventional methods. Global production of radio frequency beauty equipment is anticipated to skyrocket since their demand has been ascending rampantly in both developed and developing markets. In North America, top-grossing industries such as fashion, film and television continue to necessitate the use of complex beauty equipment and devices for enhancing the consumer’s semblance. According to a recent study conducted by Future Market Insights, the radio frequency beauty equipment revenues in North America will account for over 35% revenue share of the market throughout the forecast period.

Future Market Insights’ report titled “Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026” estimates that the global market for radio frequency beauty equipment, currently valued at US$ 154.6 million, will expand at a robust CAGR of 15.3% and garner US$ 643.9 million in revenues over the forecast period of 2016-2026. The report predicts that the radio frequency beauty equipment market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will expand at the highest CAGR of 20.4%, while Japan will gain revenues worth US$ 40 million by the end of 2026.

Competitive Landscape

Catering to the rising demand for non-invasive beauty treatments, several medical device manufacturers have instated production of radio frequency beauty equipment on a large scale. Rectifying equipment-related complications arising during treatment procedures and reducing the volatile costs of manufacturing remains a top priority for key players in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market.

Cynosure Inc. and Lumenis are among the leading players collectively accounting for three-fourth revenue share of the global market. Strategic acquisitions and product launch are some common business strategies for Syneron Medical Ltd., Alma Lasers, and Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc. Other prominent players participating in the growth of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market include Cymedics, IBRAMED, Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Dermeo.

Surging Demand for Portable Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment

A market share analysis on different types of products – table top devices, trolley mounted devices and portable devices – has estimated that trolley mounted devices will attain the highest value share of the global market for radio frequency beauty equipment through 2026. Nevertheless, trolley mounted radio frequency equipment is anticipated to incur a considerable dip over the forecast period and account for 49% of the market by 2026 end, which will be nearly 6% lesser than the present value share of the segment. While the value share of table top devices in the global market won’t be severely affected throughout the projection tenure, the demand for portable devices, on the other hand, is expected to soar at an impressive pace. By the end of 2026, revenues procured from global sales of portable radio frequency beauty devices are projected to surpass over US$ 135 million, registering increment at fastest CAGR of 19.1%.

