Rapid Microbiology Tests in Food and Beverages Market to Reach Worth USD 9.3 Bn by 2022

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Rapid Microbiology Tests in Food and Beverages Market – (Technology Type – Immunology based Methods, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Mass Spectrometry based Methods, Flow Cytometry based Methods, ATP-bioluminescence, Biochemical Tests and Others; End User – Milk and Dairy Products, Bakery and Confectionery Products, Processed Food Products, Mineral Water, Carbonated Beverages, Liquor, Others) :Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022,” the market was valued at USD 6.1 Bn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 9.3 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Rapid microbiological tests are gaining momentum in the global market as a reliable and cost-effective method to track and monitor all types of microorganisms in food and beverages application as well as in other industrial settings. In addition, rapid microbiology tests offer faster and more accurate methods to assist in the rapid detection of microbes in the food and early diagnosis, thus saving cost and inventory. North America held the largest regional market, accounting for the market share of over 32.2% in 2015, and is anticipated to dominate the global rapid microbiology tests market during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. Large numbers of market-focused players providing wider range of product portfolio are the key to growth of the North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest growth rate during the focus period, due to increase in the number of laboratories in these regions and up gradation of existing ones for automation of various instrumentation systems. Moreover, the market is wide open for advancing rapid diagnostic technologies to improve food and beverage quality, demand for hygienic and healthy products will only intensify the pace of development in the region.

Among the technology types, polymerase chain reaction tests held the largest share in the rapid microbiology tests in food and beverages market due to its wide application and accurate results. Moreover, low cost and high speed would further fuel the market growth of polymerase chain reaction tests. Mass spectrometry based methods is anticipated to grow at a highest growth rate during the forecast period due to its faster turnaround time and accuracy in the detection of the microbes.

Milk and dairy products held the largest share in the end user segment of the global rapid microbiology tests in food and beverages market. Rising number of food borne diseases due to milk and dairy products is the major driver for the increase in the demand for the rapid microbiology tests. Mineral water testing is anticipated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 owing to demand for safe water and developing industry norms.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface 10

1.1 Report Description 10

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report 10

1.1.2 Target Audience 10

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings 10

1.2 Research Scope 11

1.3 Research Methodology 12

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research 12

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research 13

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review 13

1.3.4 Assumptions 14

Chapter 2 Executive Summary 15

2.1 Global Rapid Microbiology Tests In Food And Beverages Market Portraiture 15

2.2 Global Rapid Microbiology Tests In Food And Beverages Market, by Technology, 2015 (US$ Mn) 16

2.3 Global Rapid Microbiology Tests In Food And Beverages Market, by End User, 2015 (US$ Mn) 17

2.4 Rapid Microbiology Tests In Food and Beverages Market, by Geography, 2015 (Value %) 18

Chapter 3 Rapid Microbiology Tests in Food and Beverage Market Analysis 20

3.1 Overview 20

3.2 Rapid Microbiology Tests in Food and Beverage: Future Trends 21

3.3 Market Dynamics 22

3.3.1 Drivers 22

3.3.1.1 Burden of Food Borne Diseases 22

3.3.1.2 Escalating Demand for Food and Beverage Products 22

3.3.2 Challenges 23

3.3.2.1 Development, maintenance and updating of expertise and equipment 23

3.3.3 Opportunities 24

3.3.3.1 Regulatory Authorities to Augment the Role for Food Microbiology Testing Laboratories 24

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Model 24

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 24

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 25

3.4.3 Threat of Substitutes 25

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants 26

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry 26

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, 2015 26

3.6 Competitive Analysis: Fractal Map Investigation of Key Manufactures in Global Rapid Microbiology Tests Market 27

Chapter 4 Global Rapid Microbiology Tests in Food and Beverages Market, By Technology 29

4.1 Introduction 29

4.2 Immunology based Methods 30

4.2.1 ELISA 31

4.2.2 Lateral Flow Tests 32

4.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction 33

4.4 Mass Spectrometry based Methods 34

4.5 Flow Cytomtery based Methods 35

4.6 ATP-bioluminescence 36

4.7 Biochemical Tests 37

4.8 Others 38

