Retail POS Terminals Market To Witness Steady Growth By 2023

According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Retail POS Terminals Market (By Product Type (Fixed POS terminals and Mobile POS terminals), By Component (Hardware and Software), and By Application (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Grocery Stores and Mass Merchandisers, and Gas Stations among others) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the global retail POS terminals market is expected to witness a steady growth, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

A Point of Sale terminal is an electronic device that accepts card payments from customers at a point of purchase. Some of the major functions performed by a POS terminal in a retail store include maintaining customer record, data backup, fast bill processing, inventory tracking, managing loyalty program, and offering special discounts among others. These functions enable retailers to ensure operational efficiency and streamline workflow, thereby boosting sales and profits. POS terminals offer higher durability and reliability over their traditional counterparts like cash registers, and hence have started replacing them in both small as well as medium sized retail stores. The demand in the retail sector is also driven by the escalating demand for mobile POS solutions.

Competitive Insights:

The global retail POS terminals/systems market is competitive and technology driven. In addition, the market for POS terminals in retail sector is extremely consolidated owing to the mergers and acquisitions of SMEs by/with large companies. Verifone Systems, Inc. (the United States) and Ingenico S.A. (France) collectively account for over half of the global retail POS terminals market revenue. Other players including NCR Corporation (the United States), PAX Technology Ltd. (Hong Kong), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), MICROS Systems, Inc. (the United States), Hewlett Packard (the United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) have been identified as promising and emerging players in the retail POS terminals market.

Key Trends:

Growing adoption of cloud-based (SaaS platform) POS devices

Growing preference for cashless transactions

Banks have been instrumental in triggering circulation of credit and debit cards

Opportunity for retailers to add value and loyalty options

Mobility Revolution

