Rising Number of Vehicles across the Globe is Driving the Growth of Global Automotive fuel delivery system market in Future

The global automotive fuel delivery system market is segmented into vehicle type such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Among these segments, passenger cars segment dominated the overall automotive fuel delivery system market in previous years. The key reason behind the growth of this segment is increasing sales of vehicles across the globe. Furthermore, rising disposable income of the consumers is increasing the sales of passenger cars which in turn likely to intensify the growth of automotive fuel delivery system market in upcoming years.

Global automotive fuel delivery system market is expected to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. The market is expected to expand on the back of growing automotive aftermarket across the globe. Furthermore, growing advancements and development in components of automotive fuel delivery systems to offer benefits such as reduced fuel consumption and improved mileage are likely to garnish the growth of global automotive fuel delivery system market in near future.

The aftermarket segment by sales channel is witnessing substantial growth owing to low cost of aftermarket products and inclination of auto part manufacturers towards aftermarket channel. Moreover, automotive aftermarket business is anticipated to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period. For instance, according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, India automotive aftermarket is anticipated to reach USD 13 Billion by 2020 from USD 8.4 Billion in 2016 and is likely to flourish at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2016-2020.

Rising Sales of Vehicles

Increasing sales of new vehicles across the globe especially in developing countries such as India, China and Brazil is a major factor which is augmenting the growth of global automotive fuel delivery system market. For instance, new vehicle registration in China reached at 24,376,902 in 2017.

High Average Age of Vehicle

With technological advancements and other good transformations, the average age of vehicles has increased thus, creating a great opportunity for replacement auto components. Further, this increasing demand for auto parts is anticipated to bolster the growth of global automotive fuel delivery system market in the near future.

However, increasing sales of electric vehicles is adversely affecting the growth of the automotive fuel delivery system market all across the globe.

The report titled “Automotive fuel delivery system Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global automotive fuel delivery system market in terms of market segmentation by vehicle type, by component, by sales channel, by fuel type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automotive fuel delivery system market which includes company profiling of Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Denso Corporation, TI Automotive, Edelbrock LLC, MSD Performance, Landi Renzo S.p.A. and Autobest. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global automotive fuel delivery system market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

