Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Toshiba, OKBM Afrikantov, OKB Gidropress, Atomenergoprom and more…

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are a type of nuclear fission reactor which are smaller than conventional reactors and manufactured at a plant and brought to a site to be assembled. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) defines ‘small’ as under 300 MWe. This report focusses on Small modular reactors (SMRs) market. Modular reactors allow for less on-site construction, increased containment efficiency, and heightened nuclear materials security. SMRs have been proposed to bypass financial barriers that have plagued conventional nuclear reactors.

This report focuses on the global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Toshiba,

OKBM Afrikantov,

OKB Gidropress,

Atomenergoprom,

CNEA & INVAP

Seaborg Technologies

IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design

Kurchatov Institute

Areva TA (DCNS group)

International Thorium Molten Salt Forum (ITMSF)

Gen4 Energy

Terrestrial Energy

Westinghouse-led

JAERI

NuScale Power LLC

Eskom

KAERI

Holtec International

Moltex Energy

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Intellectual Ventures

U-Battery consortium

Atomstroyexport

Westinghouse Electric Company

X-energy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Thermal-neutron Reactors

Fast-neutron Reactors

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Vessels

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



