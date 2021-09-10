Smart Parking Lots Market- Status, Size, Share, Growth, CAGR and Forecast To 2023
Smart parking lots aim to take the stress out of finding a parking space in city centers where it is estimated that up to 30% of all cars in the city are looking for parking spots at a given time.
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Parking Lot market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Parking Lot business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Parking Lot market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Smart Parking Lot value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
- On-Street
- Off-Street
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
- Commercial Use
- Residential Use
- Government Use
- Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- Siemens
- Huawei
- Amano Corporation
- Cubic Corporation
- Thales
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Nortech Control Systems Limited
- Swarco AG
- Fujica
- Imtech
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Smart Parking Lot market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Smart Parking Lot market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Smart Parking Lot players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Smart Parking Lot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Smart Parking Lot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.