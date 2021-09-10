Specific Protein Testing Market Global Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast till 2027

Specific protein testing are important markers for various diseases including microbial infections, cardiac risk, inflammatory response and even cancer. The complement system is a family of proteins that is essential for the destruction of bacteria, and viruses and is a most important part of the immune system. The measurement of proteins in the body assists in the evaluation and diagnosis of various conditions. The immunoturbidimetric kits for the study and research over the wide range of specific proteins includes unique products such as Apolipoprotein E, Apolipoprotein C-II, Cystatin C, Apolipoprotein C-III and Microalbumin. The specific protein testing monitors and helps in the diagnosis of the performance of immunology parameters and serum proteins including ASO, CRP, RF, Immunoglobulin and Complement Proteins. Three flexible size options are available to help reduce waste and costs.

Specific Protein Testing Market: Drives and Restrains

The specific protein testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with the increasing geriatric population. Among the all protein testing methods, specific protein testing has gained a significant amount recognition in recent times. The specific protein testing helps in the diagnosis of various health disorders including immune system disorder, such as rheumatoid arthritis. The effectiveness of the testing outcome is the major driver for the global specific protein testing market. The specific protein testing is an in vitro testing procedure that offers benefit to the specific protein testing market over the globe. The less popularity of the test, overall cost of the specific protein testing and the lack of trained professional are the major reasons restraining the growth of specific protein testing market globally.

Specific Protein Testing Market: Segmentation

The global specific protein testing market is segmented on the basis of application, product type, sample type, analysis mode, end user and geography.

Based on Application, the global specific protein testing market is segmented as:

Hematology

Cardiovascular diseases

Inflammatory diseases

Kidney Diseases

Genetic Diseases

Cancer

Immunity

Clinical Research

Other

Based on product type, the global specific protein testing market is segmented as:

Apolipoprotein E

Apolipoprotein C-II

Cystatin C

Apolipoprotein C-III

Microalbumin

Reagents

Based on sample type, the global specific protein testing market is segmented as:

Blood

Urine

Brain Cells

Nucleic Acid

Based on analysis mode, the global specific protein testing market is segmented as:

Immunoassay

Biochemistry

Optical

Latex Agglutination

Molecular Biology

Based on end user, the global specific protein testing market is segmented as:

Hospital

Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Centers

Specific Protein Testing Market: Market Overview

The specific protein test measures the amount of protein in the blood and particularly looks for the amount of globulin and albumin. Specific protein testing market is projected to increase with the increasing health problems.

Specific Protein Testing Market: Regional Overview

Based on geography, the global specific protein testing market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market for specific protein testing globally. The presence of reimbursement scenario and trained & skilled professionals in the region drives the specific protein testing market in North America. Western Europe followed by Japan also holds major share of the specific protein testing market with availability of better healthcare facilities. The increasing focus on healthcare sectors and increase in the number of service provider in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to facilitate the market of specific protein testing in these regions.

Specific Protein Testing Market: Key Players

The dominating players in the specific protein testing market over the globe are Randox Laboratories, SD Biosenseors, Inc., AB Analitica, Abbott, Alere, Arlington Scientific, Biomerica, Getein Biotech, and Goldsite Diagonstic Inc.