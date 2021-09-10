Submarine Payload Market Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers for 2023

The wide variety of payloads mounted on submarines make them more flexible, survivable, and effective. For instance, nuclear-powered submarines and ballistic missile submarines carry payloads such as torpedoes and cruise missiles. Therefore, significant investment has been done on the development of submarine payload, and consequently the market would witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. However, only a few countries are working on the development of submarine payload systems due to limited defense expenses and lack of modernization, which is a major restraint for the market.

Market Scenario:

Submarines are equipped wih payload systems, which accomodate advanced technologies and enhance the submarine’s warfighting capabilities. The submarine payloads support various applications related to military, marine geoscience data collection, environmental monitoring, detection of oil resources, and others. The increasing need for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) will enable manufacturers to improve the quality of submarine payload. The factor that drives the growth of the global submarine payload market need is the extensive investment in the development and installation of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, missiles, radars, and sensors on the submarines by countries such as the U.S., Russia, China, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and the UK.

Regional Analysis:

The North America region has witnesses a rise in defense budgets and spending of the countries. In the Asia Pacific region, growing border disputes and rise in number of military conflicts in the Indian Ocean and South China Sea, have resulted in requirement of submarine payloads in regions such as Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. For instance, Northrop Grumman Corporations Electronic Systems signed a contract of $34 million with U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) to adapt missile tubes of fleet ballistic missile submarines for launching missiles, ranging from nuclear ballistic missiles to conventional cruise missiles. The market for Submarine Payload is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Submarine Payload Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Submarine Payload market by its fuel type, vehicle type, and region.

Key Players

The key players in the global submarine payload market are BAE Systems (U.K), General Dynamics (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), DSME (South Korea), Raytheon (U.S.), Thales (France), Fincantieri (Italy), Huntington Ingalls Industries (U.S.), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan).

Segmentation:

By Submarine Type

Nuclear Powered Attack

AIP

Diesel Electric

Ballistic Missile

By Payload

Sensors

Electronic Support Measures

Armaments

By Application

Military

Marine

Environmental Monitoring

Detection of Oil Resources

Others

By Region

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

