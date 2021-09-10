Reportocean.com “Global Smart Antenna Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Smart Antenna Market, [By Type (Switched Beam Smart Antenna, Adaptive Array Smart Antenna); By Technology (SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output), MISO (Multiple Input Single Output), MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output)); By Application (Cellular Systems, RADAR Systems, Wi-Fi Systems, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2017 – 2026

The Smart Antenna Market is anticipated to reach around USD 9,705 million by 2026. In 2017, MIMO segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global smart antenna market revenue during the forecast period.

The growing demand for smart antenna in wireless communication networks coupled with rising need for efficient and stable network performance has boosted the adoption of smart antenna. The rising penetration of smartphones, and increasing adoption of mobile-connected devices further support the growth of this market. The growing demand for high speed communication services, high demand for wireless broadband services, and declining costs of connected devices would accelerate the adoption of smart antenna during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with smart antenna is expected to restrict the growth of the market to a certain extent. Growing demand from emerging economies, increasing adoption of IoT and advancements in cellular networks are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global smart antenna market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in this region, and growing trend of IoT drive the smart antenna market growth in the region. The growing demand of mobile devices, and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The use of smart technologies in varied sectors and growing need for high speed communication services for increased efficiency in diverse industries is expected to support smart antenna market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the smart antenna market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom Limited, Airgain, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc, Ruckus Wireless, Airgo Netwroks Inc., Interdigital communications Corp., Lucent technologies, and Sierra Wireless. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

