Transit Ticketing Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2028

Transit Ticketing Market: Introduction

While lightweight and high-speed ticketing alternatives are already in use in the private transport sector (e.g. palm-scan fast-track lanes at airports), they have similar benefits for public transit as well through the transit ticketing systems. Transit ticketing is key and core business for any operator or transit authority to be able to collect fare for the travels.

Ticketing is a pain point across the people who travel daily or frequently. The purchasing process has been stressful and issues of affordability has been prevalent for the lower-income riders. The presence of high speed systems like smart cards and use of smart phones in the transit ticketing has taken this market to new high. The people now want to buy these prepaid or easy-to-use options because of the simple process and most importantly for saving time and energy rather than standing in queues. The transit ticketing solutions are seeing more developments in the system category like for palm-scan fast-track lanes at airports, and such other devices are slowly being commercialized in the transit ticketing market.

Transit Ticketing Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the transit ticketing market is the affordable and easy access to transit ticketing systems. This has made great impact on transit ticketing market and has been a critical driver the market. Also, the introduction and success of smart device culture has also been driver for the transit ticketing market as there is a good adoption rate of smart technologies globally which has increased the implementation of smart ticketing in the transit ticketing market.

The factor which has been the major restraint for the transit ticketing market is the increasing capital and operating costs, and unnecessary system complexity. Also, the other restraint include the need of new methods of payments to reduce operating costs and attract new riders. One other restraint for the market include the need for future-proof systems that supports legacy, interoperability and upgradeable security which is by now not present for the transit ticketing market.

Transit Ticketing Market: Segmentation

The Transit Ticketing market can be segmented on the basis of product, system, application, and region.

On the basis of component, the transit ticketing market can be segmented into:

Ticket Machine

E-Ticket

E-Kiosk

E-Toll

These are the major products of transit ticketing in which the tickets are available for traveling.

On the basis of system, the transit ticketing market can be segmented into:

Smart Card

Smart Phone

On the basis of application, the transit ticketing market can be segmented into:

Railways & Metros

Buses

Personal Vehicles

Airlines

Ships

Transit Ticketing Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global transit ticketing market identified across the value chain include Rambus Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, AEP Ticketing Solutions, Accenture Plc, Gemalto NV, NXP Semiconductors, HID, CPI Card Group Inc., Cubic Corp., Xerox Corp., and others of transit ticketing market.

