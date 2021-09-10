Truck Transportation Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- C.H. Robinson, J.B. Hunt, YRC Freight, Swift, Landstar and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Truck Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Truck Transportation Market
Truck transportation companies are widely using robotics solutions to reduce delivery time and costs. It enables truck transportation companies move boxes and containers in and out of semitrailers and ocean freight containers, irrespective of its shape and size. Robotics mainly helps truck transportation companies reduce labor costs while speeding up shipment processing and delivery times. Therefore, courier delivery, logistics and material handling companies such as UPS, DHL, and FedEx are testing robotic loading and unloading of irregular parcels.
This report focuses on the global Truck Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Truck Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
C.H. Robinson
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
YRC Freight
Swift Transportation
Landstar
Schneider national
Werner Enterprises
Prime
US Xpress Enterprises
Saia Motor Freight
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medium-Distance Transport
Long-Distance Transport
Short-Distance Transport
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Truck Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Truck Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
