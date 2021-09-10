Turmeric Powder Market Strategies to Increase Productivity by 2025
In 2019, the market size of Turmeric Powder is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Turmeric Powder.
This report studies the global market size of Turmeric Powder, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Turmeric Powder sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Chr. Hansen A/S
Sabinsa Corporation
Synthite Industries Ltd.
Ungerer & Company
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Naturex S.A.
Kancor Ingredients Limited.
DDW The Colour House
BOS Natural Flavors (P) Limited
Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd
ITC Limited
McCormick & Comp
Everest Spices
Kalsec Inc
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Universal Oleoresins
Ungerer & Company.
Vigon International Inc.
Frutarom Industries Ltd.
Market Segment by Product Type
Madras Turmeric Powder
Alleppey Turmeric Powder
West Indian Turmeric Powder
Others
Market Segment by Application
Food and Beverages Processing
Health and Personal Care Products
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
