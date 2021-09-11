Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

— Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market 2018

Advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, are systems to help the driver in the driving process. When designed with a safe human-machine interface, they should increase car safety and more generally road safety.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With growing awareness of road safety systems, OEMs are the most important downstream players in the globle market. This has resulted in trermendous application of testing equipment for ADAS by OEMs. The sale of ADAS testing equipment by OEMs is projected to surpass US$ 100 Mn by end of the assessment period (2025).

The worldwide market for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TKH

FEV

National

Analog Devices

Racelogic

Konrad

Oxford Technical Solutions

AVL LIST

Averna

Dewesoft

AB Dynamics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive OEMs

Tier-1 Suppliers

Others

