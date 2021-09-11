Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry by Technology (Deep learning, Querying method, Natural language processing) Global Size Analysis and Market Forecast 2019-2025
Global Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry was valued at USD 856.42 Million in the year 2017. Global Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 48.8% from 2019 to reach USD 20,525.04 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share and is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. The Industry in North America is expected to have the largest Industry share due to the presence of major vendors and increase in adoption of associated services. The US is a major contributor to the growth of the AI in healthcare Industry in North America. As the geriatric population in North American countries is growing, there is a need for faster diagnosis.
Major market players in are Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Intel Corporation, NVIDIA CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corp., Welltok, Inc., and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
SWOT Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry:
Strength:
Increase in processing power of AI systems leading to enhanced AI capabilities
Dearth of skilled healthcare professionals
Weakness:
Limitations of AI decision-making
Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software
Opportunities:
Significant Growth Opportunities of Emerging markets Such as India, China, and Brazil
Threats:
Lack of Curated Healthcare Data
Concerns Regarding Data Privacy
The Global Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry is segmented on the basis of offerings, algorithm, by application, by end-users and region. On the basis of offering, the Industry is divided into hardware, software, and services. The software segment occupied the highest share in 2017, owing to continuous software innovation.
Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry Segmentation:
By Application
• Robot-assisted surgery
• Virtual nursing assistant
• Administrative workflow assistance
• Fraud detection
• Dosage error reduction
• Clinical trial participant identifier
• Preliminary diagnosis
• Others
By Technology
• Deep learning
• Querying method
• Natural language processing
• Context aware processing
By End User
• Healthcare providers
• Pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies
• Patients
• Payer
By Offerings
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
By Region
• North America
o USA
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o U.K.
o France
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• APAC
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• RoW
o Latin America
o Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
Global “Global Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market” Research Report 2019-2024
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market International Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market Industry Key Vendors
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis
Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market
Chapter 10: Development Trend of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market Industry 2019-2024
Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market with Contact Information
Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market
Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Market Research Report