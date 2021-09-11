Attractive Market Opportunities in the Smart Electric Meter Market by 2027

Rising demand for accurate billing together with efforts towards energy conservation has enlarged the global smart electric meter market. The rapid growth of electricity network along with growing investment in smart grid has further complemented the business landscape for Smart electric meter market. With smart electric meters, utility firms can improve their revenue collection through accuracy in billing.

The demand of Smart Electric Meter in applications of distribution, automation and Renewable Energy integration has been a recent trend in the Smart Electric Meter Market. An upcoming project on electric fuel for cars will further increase the demand of smart electric meters in the market.

Smart electric meter Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in electricity demand is driving the growth of the global smart electric meter market as governments use the technology to reduce energy consumption and make use of available energy to improve access to electricity to people in areas not connected to grid power. Increasing energy prices and growing instances of electricity theft is also a driver which will further boost Smart electric meter demand.

The wireless signals from these smart electric meters lead to health problems making this a major challenge in the market. Other challenges for smart electric meter market would include regulatory constraints and fierce competition among other players in global smart meter market.

Smart electric meter Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Smart electric meter Market on the basis of end user:

On the basis of end user Smart electric meter market is divided into Residential, Commercial, Industrial and government. Smart electric meters primarily find major end-users in residential facilities.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Smart electric meter Market: Competition Landscape

Key Contracts:

In June 2017, Comverge a company famous for its integrated cloud-based demand response, energy efficiency and customer engagement solutions was acquired by Itron which provides solutions to measure, manage and analyze energy and water through smart electric meters and smart meters.

In September 2015, Aclara acquired General Electric’s electricity metering business. The acquisition strengthened Aclara position in smart electric meter market. Aclara is famous for its metering in North American region specifically.

Key Players

Major industry participants in Smart electric meter market include Seimens, Itron, Schneider Electric, Landis+GYR, Holley Metering, Iskraeeco, Osaki Electric, Sensus Sentec, Neptune Technology, Honeywell International, Badger Meter, Elster Group and Tableau Software among others.