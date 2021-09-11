Automotive Adhesives Market: Industry Overview, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation by Type, Application, Product, Major Regions, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitation, Trends, Drivers and Outlook to 2023
Global Automotive Adhesives Market Report 2019
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Automotive Adhesives industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Automotive Adhesives market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0218526110209 from 4030.0 million $ in 2014 to 4490.0 million $ in 2018, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Automotive Adhesives market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Automotive Adhesives will reach 4900.0 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
Henkel
Dow Chemical
H.B. Fuller
3M
Sika
Wacker-Chemie
Huntsman
Arkema Group
PPG Industries
Lord
BASF
Ashland
ITW
Jowat
ThreeBond
Cytec Solvay
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
Epoxy
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Industry Segmentation
Body-in-White
Paintshop
Powertrain
Assembly
