Automotive Interior Materials Market size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Automotive Interior Materials Market [By Material Type (Fabric, Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Synthetic Leather and Others); By Application (Dashboard, Seating, Airbag, Seat Belt, Door Panel, Interior Trim, Headliner and Others); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle); By Regions]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global automotive interior materials market is anticipated to reach USD 132.82 billion by 2026. Global automotive interior material industry is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 owing to numerous advancements that is driven by a strong rebound in worldwide weight saving and aesthetic appearance primarily in Western Europe, North America and Asia Pacific are projected to augment demand for light weight interior material. Demand from passenger car segment will also grow at a higher pace in comparison to its counterparts that will benefit from an improved weight shaving and aesthetic appeal.

Automotive interior materials are directly related with the vehicle manufacturing status. Thus, the market’s directions are meticulously reliant on production and demand of vehicles. Moreover, the automotive interior materials market is also governed by government regulations and rules, exclusively for the genuine leather industry; availability and pricing of automotive interior materials. Rise in disposable income has also led towards the rise in demand for vehicle in emerging countries such as Brazil, China and India are supporting the demand for automotive interior materials. Intramural substitution for several materials is expected to take place in the automotive interior materials market. For example, synthetic PU, fabrics or PVC leather are generally used as a substitute for genuine leather material. Increasing emphasis on interior compartments of a vehicle and taken on priority by OEMs as well as customers.

On the basis of regions, the automotive interior material is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific being the largest manufacturer of automotive vehicle special passenger cars, is expected to hold the lion’s share of the automotive interior materials market. Rising disposable income among the population of Asia Pacific is further going to raise the demand for premium materials such as composites, alloys and genuine leather. Europe is the next largest share hold in the automotive interior material market. Amongst Europe, Western Europe is expected to hold the prime share in the market. North America with its slow growth rate in vehicle production is expected to show a neutral growth rate in the automotive interior material market.

Some of leading industry participants include Fauracia SA, Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporatio, Borgers SE & Co, DK Leather Corporation Berhad, Johnson Controls, Grupo Antolin, Takata Corporation, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Magna International, Hyundai Mobis Co and Calsonic Kensei Corporation among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automotive interior material Market Insights

3.1. Automotive interior material– Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive interior material -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive interior material market dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive interior material– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive interior material Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive interior material Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive interior material Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive interior material market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Automotive interior material market Value Chain analysis

3.7. Automotive interior material Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Automotive interior material Market Size and Forecast by Material Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Thermoplastic Polymers

4.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.3. Fabric

4.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.4. Leather

4.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.5. Synthetic Leather

4.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.6. Metals

4.6.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.7. Composites

4.7.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5. Automotive interior material Market Size and Forecast by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Dashboards

5.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.3. Seat Belts

5.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.4. Airbags

5.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.5. Seating

5.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.6. Headliner

5.6.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.7. Interior Trim

5.7.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.8. Door Panel

5.8.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

