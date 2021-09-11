Automotive Night Vision System Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2020 | Future Market Insights

Automotive night vision systems play a major role in preventing accidents. Globally, they are currently becoming an important feature in passenger cars. Due to its ability to the reach beyond the vehicle’s headlights, an automotive night vision system is used to enhance a driver’s perception in darkness and poor visibility weather conditions. The night vision system warns the driver if an animal or a pedestrian is present in the danger zone by projecting a red image in front of the vehicle. The length and width of the danger zone depends on the speed of the vehicle. Automotive night vision systems are also deployed in military ground transport vehicles such as tanks, trucks, humvees, and armoured personnel carriers. According to the changing end user needs, different technologies have evolved in automotive night vision systems.

Increasing concern over accidents during night drives has been fuelling the growth of automotive night vision systems across the globe. In addition, increasing deployment of these systems in military vehicles to improve driving in darkness has been boosting this market. The penetration rate of night vision systems is high in luxury and premium cars, which are sold mostly in developed economies like North America and Europe. On account of these factors, the global market for automotive night vision systems is expected to double in the next six years.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-eu-133

Europe dominates the global automotive night vision market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Factors like the increasing demand for premium and luxury cars, increasing disposable income, government regulations for vehicular safety systems, and improving economic conditions are driving the growth of the Europe night vision system market. The market is expected to experience twofold growth from 2014 to 2020.In addition to this, the Europe night vision systems market is expected to witness growing demand in mid-range passenger cars due to increase in disposable income.

The Europe automotive night vision system market can be classified according to display type and technology used. On the basis of display types, the market can be segmented into navigation systems, instrument clusters, and the windshield type. The market technology segment includes active infrared systems and passive infrared systems. Active infrared systems emit a beam of infrared light in front of vehicle. These systems are comparatively cheaper and produce sharper images. They are also better at detecting inanimate objects. Passive infrared systems have a camera mounted in the grille, which detects temperature differences among objects, and driver is able to see those thermal images on the navigation screen.

The Europe automotive night vision systems market is currently fragmented. The participants in this market focus on introducing innovative products. Major challenges for original equipment manufacturers are reducing the cost and improving the quality of images in these systems. In 2014, FLIR Systems introduced PathFinder, a night vision camera that can be used in motor vehicles. Acquisitions and mergers are the key strategies adopted by major companies to expand their geographical presence and market share as wellasenhance their customer base. Some of the key players in the Europe automotive night vision market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc., TRW Automotive, Omron Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, DENSO Corporation, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., and Continental AG.

In future, the Europe automotive night vision system market is expected to grow due to the expected increase of night vision system penetration in mid-range passenger vehicles, the government push for safety and security, the economic revival, and the increase in overall technology awareness.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-eu-133

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.