BOPP Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Description
Global BOPP market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for BOPP.
This report researches the worldwide BOPP market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global BOPP breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ BOPP capacity, production, value, price and market share of BOPP in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH
SRF Limited
Chemosvit A.S.
Tempo Group
Taghleef Industries
Vibac Group S.p.A.
Treofan Group
Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.
Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC
Poligal S.A.
Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.
Manucor S.p.A.
Oben Holding Group
Innovia Films
Xpro India Limited
Uflex Ltd.
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
BIOFILM
Cosmos Films Ltd.
Dunmore Corporation
Polyplex Corporation Limited
Vitopel S.A.
BOPP Breakdown Data by Type
Ordinary Type
Heat Sealing Type
Two-Way Stretch Type
Other
BOPP Breakdown Data by Application
Food Packaging
Cigarette Packaging
Cosmetics
Other
BOPP Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
BOPP Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global BOPP Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 BOPP Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global BOPP Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Ordinary Type
1.4.3 Heat Sealing Type
1.4.4 Two-Way Stretch Type
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global BOPP Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food Packaging
1.5.3 Cigarette Packaging
1.5.4 Cosmetics
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH
8.1.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP
8.1.4 BOPP Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 SRF Limited
8.2.1 SRF Limited Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP
8.2.4 BOPP Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Chemosvit A.S.
8.3.1 Chemosvit A.S. Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP
8.3.4 BOPP Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Tempo Group
8.4.1 Tempo Group Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP
8.4.4 BOPP Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Taghleef Industries
8.5.1 Taghleef Industries Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP
8.5.4 BOPP Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Vibac Group S.p.A.
8.6.1 Vibac Group S.p.A. Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP
8.6.4 BOPP Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Treofan Group
8.7.1 Treofan Group Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP
8.7.4 BOPP Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.
8.8.1 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of BOPP
8.8.4 BOPP Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
