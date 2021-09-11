Constrained Layer Damping (CLD) Market size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Reportocean.com “Global Constrained Layer Damping (CLD) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Constrained Layer Damping (CLD) Market [By Type (Passive Constrained Layer Damping (PCLD), Active Constrained Layer Damping (ACLD)); By Viscoelastic Material (Butyl, Vinyl, Polyurethane, Others); By Product Type (Steel, Aluminum, Non-metallic and Others); By End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Marine, Electronics, Healthcare and Others) By Regions]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Global constrained layer damping market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 owing to numerous advancements that is driven by a strong growth in various application industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense and construction. Their ability to subdue noise and vibrations generating between the connection of metal or plastic parts is expected to boost the market for constrained layer damping during the forecast period from 2018 – 2026. Constrained layer damping are forms of shear-related energy dissipation systems accomplished by interlocking two or more physical materials using a relatively thin viscoelastic layer. Some of the benefits of using constrained layer dampening systems for dealing with damping of noise and vibrations are the capability to attain high loss factors with comparatively thin configurations and that the rigidity of the composite system is not evidently increased. The systematic technological development of constrained layer damping is expected to be witnessed throughout the forecast period from 2018 – 2026.

The market for constrained layer damping is segmented on the basis of type into active and passive constrained layer damping. Passive constrained layer damping (PCLD) is a recognized technique to add damping to a system. PCLD is a facade damping treatment that consists of more than one viscoelastic layer and one or more non-actuated coerced layer. These PCLD systems are installed to the base layer, the layer that presents the unwanted resonance or vibration. However passive constrained layer damping systems has been replaced by active constrained layer damping (ACLD). This technology can be described as a failsafe, smart and efficient noise and vibration attenuation technology over a large frequency band. The market is also further segmented by viscoelastic material which includes butyl, vinyl, polyurethane and others. On the other hand, the constrained layer damping is additionally segmented into product type into aluminum, steel, non-metallic and others. The steel product type is expected to account for a lion share in the market owing to its application various industries. Steel along with composites have a superior damping capability to reduce structure-borne noise. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use industry the constrained layer damping market into automotive, aerospace, marine, electronics, construction and others. According to Polaris Market Research analysis, automotive end-use industry is expected to dominate the constrained layer damping market.

The future prospect of constrained layer damping looks promising due to the factors such as rising vehicle production coupled with advancing technologies for attaining NVH levels in the automotive industry is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Additionally, trends in the construction industry to isolate noise and vibrations from structure is expected to fuel the market.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2017 and it is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to account for the maximum share of the overall worldwide market in terms of constrained layer damping systems. China being the largest production hub of automotive vehicle around the world is the major reason for the region’s stellar performance as the automotive industry holds the prime market share in the constrained layer damping market. Additionally, countries such as Japan, South Korea and India is further adding up to the growth of the total market.

Some of leading industry participants include Trelleborg AB, Nitto Denko Corporation, Pyrotek Inc., Sika AG, American Acoustical Products, Megasorber Pty Ltd, Vibratec, Autoneum, Henkel Ltd., Flexcon Company, Inc, Rousch, Avery Dennison Corporation, Heathcote Industrial Plastics, Soundown Corporation, Vibracoustic Gmbh, Polymer Technology Inc., and 3M among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Constrained Layer Damping Market Insights

3.1. Constrained Layer Damping– Industry snapshot

3.2. Constrained Layer Damping -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Constrained Layer Damping market dynamics

3.3.1. Constrained Layer Damping– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Constrained Layer Damping Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Constrained Layer Damping Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Constrained Layer Damping Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Constrained Layer Damping market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Constrained Layer Damping Market Value Chain analysis

3.7. Constrained Layer Damping Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Constrained Layer Damping Market Size and Forecast by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Passive Constrained Layer Damping (PCLD)

4.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.3. Active Constrained Layer Damping (ACLD)

4.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5. Constrained Layer Damping Market, By Viscoelastic Material

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Butyl

5.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.3. Vinyl

5.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.4. Polyurethane

5.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6. Constrained Layer Damping Market Size and Forecast by product Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Steel

6.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6.3. Aluminum

6.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6.4. Non-metallic

6.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

7. Constrained Layer Damping Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Industry

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Architectural

7.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

7.3. Automotive

7.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

7.4. Aerospace

7.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

7.5. Construction

7.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

7.6. Electronics

7.6.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

7.7. Marine

7.7.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

7.8. Healthcare

7.8.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

7.9. Others

7.9.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

Continued..

