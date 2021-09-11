Construction Spending Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025, Share, Revenue with Leading Companies- AlJaber Engineering, Arabian Bemco, Arabtec, HBK, Mushrif Trading and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Construction Spending Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Construction Spending Market



Construction spending data estimates include the cost of labor and materials, cost of architectural and engineering work, overhead costs, interest and taxes paid during construction, and contractor’s profits.

Growth in the transportation sector is the key driver for the growth of this market. The Construction sector in the GCC countries is known as one of the largest construction sectors in the world. The governments in these countries pay prior attention toward the development, maintenance, renovation, and operation of the infrastructure in these countries.

This report focuses on the global Construction Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

AlJaber Engineering

Arabian Bemco Contracting

Arabtec Construction

HBK Group

Mushrif Trading and Contracting Company

Saudi Bin Ladin Group

Ashghal

Bechtel

Consolidated Contractors

El Seif Engineering Contracting

Ramaco Trading and Contracting

Oman Shapoorji Construction Co

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cost of Labor and Materials

Cost of Architectural and Engineering Work

Overhead Costs

Interest and Taxes Paid During Construction

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



