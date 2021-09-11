Consumer Endpoint Security Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- RSA Security, Symantec, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, McAfee and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Consumer Endpoint Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Consumer Endpoint Security Market
Endpoint security or endpoint protection is an approach to the protection of computer networks that are remotely bridged to client devices. The connection of laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other wireless devices to corporate networks creates attack paths for security threats. The convenience of several services such as online banking also increases the number of internet users saving critical information on the web. This increasing dependence on the Internet comes with high security risks such as data theft and phishing, which increases the need to secure the web and endpoints, in turn, driving the growth of the market. The increased adoption of SaaS-based security solutions will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in this market in the next few years. In addition to easy installation and upgrades, SaaS-based security solutions follow the pay-per-use model and are less expensive. This will result in an increased adoption of SaaS-based security solutions among enterprises in various industries, especially small- and medium-scale businesses.
This report focuses on the global Consumer Endpoint Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Endpoint Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
RSA Security
Symantec
Trend Micro
Forcepoint
McAfee
Cisco Systems
HP
IBM
Microsoft
Panda Security
CipherCloud
Digital Guardian
WatchGuard Technologies
Trustwave
Avast Software
Blue Coat Systems
Fortinet
SafeNet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SaaS-based
Cloud-based
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Enterprise
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consumer Endpoint Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consumer Endpoint Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001416-global-consumer-endpoint-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
