Dental Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2022

Executive Summary

Dental industry is rapidly getting more digital. With an ever-increasing ensemble of digital technologies, digital treatment is evolving at fast pace in various aspects. The report “Global Dental Market (Implants, Equipment & Prosthetics)-Focus on Cosmetic Dentistry: Market Outlook 2022” provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global dental market with detailed analysis of market segments such as Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics and Dental Equipment. The analysis is provided for all the major dental market across the world such as The US, Germany, France, China, Australia and Hong Kong. Market outlook for overall market as well as for various segments for aforementioned regions has been provided for the period 2017-22.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global dental health market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segments

• Dental Equipment

• Dental Implants

• Dental Prosthetics

Geographical Coverage

• North America – The US

• Europe – Germany & France

• Asia Pacific – China, Australia & Hong Kong

Companies Coverage

• Straumann Group

• Danaher Corporation

• Dentsply Sirona

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Dental Market: Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Evolution of Dentistry

3.1.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Dental Problems & Treatment

3.2.1 Healthy Teeth

3.2.2 Teeth Aesthetics

3.2.3 Saving Teeth

3.2.4 Teeth Replacement

3.3 Dental Market Segmentation

3.3.1 Dental Implants

3.3.2 Dental Equipment

3.3.3 Dental Prosthetics

4. Global Dental Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Segment

4.2.2 Market Share by Product

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.3.1 Dental Equipment

4.3.2 Dental Implants

4.3.3 Dental Prosthetics

4.4 Country Analysis

4.4.1 The US

4.4.1.1 Dental Implants

4.4.1.2 Dental Prosthetics

4.4.1.3 Dental Equipment

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.2.1 Dental Implants

4.4.2.2 Dental Prosthetics

4.4.3 France

4.4.3.1 Dental Implants

4.4.3.2 Dental Prosthetics

4.4.4 China

4.4.4.1 Dental Implants

4.4.4.2 Dental Prosthetics

4.4.4.3 Dental Equipment

4.4.5 Australia

4.4.5.1 Dental Implants

4.4.5.2 Dental Prosthetics

4.4.6 Hong Kong

4.4.6.1 Dental Implants

4.4.6.2 Dental Prosthetics

5. Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market

5.1 Market Sizing

5.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Segment

5.2.2 Market Share by Region

5.3 Regional Analysis

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Development

6.1.1 Use of Hybrid Materials

6.1.2 3D Printed Dental Implants

6.1.3 High Demand for Teeth Whitening

6.1.4 Getting Digital

6.1.5 Market Consolidation

6.2 Growth Driver

6.2.1 Growing Demand for Teeth Correction & Alignment

6.2.2 Rising Disposable Income of Middle Class Population

6.2.3 Ageing Population

6.2.4 Increasing Awareness of Cosmetic Dentistry & Oral Hygiene

6.2.5 Low Market Penetration

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Lack of Reimbursement Options

6.3.2 Expensive Dental Imaging Procedure

6.3.3 Postponement of Dental Treatment

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Comparative Analysis

7.2 Market Share by Competitors

8. Company Profile

8.1 Straumann Group

8.2 Danaher Corporation

8.3 Dentsply Sirona

8.4 Henry Schein, Inc.

8.5 Zimmer Biomet

