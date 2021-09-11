Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Digestive health food and drinks are products designed to ease the symptoms or discomfort associated with an overburdened digestive tract. These products improve the health of the digestive tract and help prevent many digestive health disorders such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer disease, irritable bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digestive Health Drinks and Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Digestive Health Drinks and Food is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Co-operative Group Ltd

Danone S. A.

Danisco A/s

Seven Seas Ireland Ltd

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

Nestlé S. A.

Arla Foods Inc

General Mills Inc

Clover Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Food Enzymes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dairy Products

Bakery and Cereals

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Other Products

