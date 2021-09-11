Donor Egg IVF Market Growth to be Stimulated by 2028 | ConceiveAbilities, Center for Human Reproduction, Growing Generations LLC, Cryos International

IVF Market: Fresh Donor Egg Cycle Segment to Exhibit a High Revenue Share throughout the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Adoption of donor egg IVF treatment accounted for the approximate revenue of US$ 2 billion in 2018, which are likely to witness a healthy spike by 6.7% in 2019. Future Market Insights (FMI) recently presented a research study on the global donor egg IVF market, according to which a majority of overall adoption is registered at fertility clinics and IVF centers.

A Majority of Patients Seek Donor Egg IVF Treatment at Fertility Clinics & IVF Centers

Donor egg IVF is a procedure in which technological and pharmacological manipulation is used to help and promote pregnancy, the procedure has gained significant ground globally, in recent years. Donor egg IVF has rapidly become one of the most sought after fertility treatment alternatives among the infertile population.

The study opines that fresh donor egg cycle has been preferred over frozen donor egg cycle, attributed to the associated high rates of pregnancy and successful births. Currently, nearly 70% of donor egg IVF treatment adoption is recorded at IVF centers and fertility clinics, and more than 70% of the times, the procedure is conducted by using fresh donor egg cycle.

In the fresh donor egg cycle, eggs are retrieved, following which they are fertilized immediately and directly transferred to the recipient’s womb (uterus). The birth rate and pregnancy rate by using fresh donor egg cycle are estimated to be more than 36% and 55%, respectively. On the flipside, the birth rate and pregnancy rate by using a frozen donor egg cycle are just about 24% and 39%, respectively. According to the report, enhanced pregnancy and birth rates will continue to advocate preference for fresh donor egg IVF over frozen.

The Rising Burden of Infertility Pushing Scope of Egg Donor IVF Adoption

As concluded by FMI’s analysis, with an increasing number of couples postponing first pregnancy that generally leads to higher prevalence of age-related infertility issues, it is highly likely that procedures such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and a step ahead, donor egg IVF, will continue to witness robust demand in years to come.

Research has proven that the number of women with ovaries that have untimely ceased to function has been on a considerable rise over the recent past, and thus, donor egg remains the only chance for them to conceive and lead a successful pregnancy period. The increasing infertility burden is complemented by a strong increase in the number of female egg donors, which has been cited as another important factor pushing prospects of donor egg IVF market.

Europe’s donor egg IVF market is expected to witness strong growth in forthcoming years, followed by North America, as a result of high inbound of infertile population opting for fertility treatment, across the region. Moreover, the expensive costs of donor egg IVF treatment and favorable government initiatives and reimbursements on the same are accounting for prominence of these regions in global donor egg IVF industry. The report also indicates that donor egg IVF market in Asia Pacific will demonstrate high growth potential through the coming years, as a considerably large patient pool is seeking fertility solutions.

A majority of European countries offer good service at a reasonable budget for donor egg IVF procedures and some countries, such as Brazil and Australia, reimburse 50% of the treatment cost for unsuccessful donor egg IVF procedures, or reimburse other expenses such as accommodation or out-of-pocket costs for egg donors.

