E-passport and E-visa Market Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts 2019 To 2024

E-passport, also known as biometric passport, contains an electronic chip embedded in it. An e-visa or electronic visa is an online platform that enables an applicant to facilitate online application to obtain a visa. These are advanced forms of traditional documents introduced to enhance the security structure and restrict fraudulent cases, thereby increasing integration capabilities with high-tech airport infrastructure.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the E-passport and E-visa market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the E-passport and E-visa market by product type and applications/end industries.

E-passports and E-visas are used to verify identity of a traveler through digital means with the use of unique identification number, digital signature, and others.

The global E-passport and E-visa market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of E-passport and E-visa.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cardlogic

Infineon Technologies

Oberthur Technologies

Safran Identity and Security

Muhlbauer Group

Ask

Iris

Datacard Group

Eastcompeace

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

E-passport Chip

System Integration

Biometrics

RFID

PKI

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Leisure Travel

Business Travel

