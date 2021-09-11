Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.

Facial recognition is a biometrics software technology that is being used for individual identification and authentication.

The identification and authentication process is carried out by comparing an individual’s facial features extracted from an image with those stored in a database. Facial recognition is being used by enterprises in the government; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); and defense sectors for preventing unauthorized access to high-security areas and private and public buildings.

In 2018, the global Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cognitec Systems

Dell

Google

HP

Apple

Microsoft

AMD

Intel Security

Cogent Systems

Allied Time USA

FacialNetwork

Lenovo

ASUS

KeyLemon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facial Recognition

Facial Authentication

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Enterprise

Individual Consumers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Facial Recognition Biometrics in Consumer Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

