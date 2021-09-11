Facilities Management Services Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Facilities Management Services Market” has been added to orbis research database.

Facilities management services are services which an organization outsources to a vendor who takes responsibilities related to the operation and maintenance of the assets and facilities of that organization.

The commercial buildings segment accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the new developmental activities in infrastructure sector that will drive the demand for specialized vendor services in building FM.

The soft services segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the e-waste management as a soft service in corporate office buildings. Also, the soft services ensure that the facilities are clean and hygienic and administrative processes are streamlined.

In 2018, the global Facilities Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Compass

Cushman & Wakefield

Macro

Aramark

CB Richard Ellis

ISS

Sodexo

Bilfinger HSG Facility Management

Cofely Besix

Carillion

GDI

Ecolab USA

KnightFM

Dohn Engineering

Resolute Facility Services

Continuum Services

Total Facility Solutions

Stutler Solutions

Caravan Technologies

Professional Grade Services

Royal Mechanical Services

Choice Facility Services & Construction

Crockett Facilities Services

Camelot Facility Solutions

Veranova Properties

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

Assurance Facility Management

Global Facility Management and Construction

NG&G Facility Services

Express Facility Services and Maintenance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soft Services

Hard Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Facilities Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Facilities Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

